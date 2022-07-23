Textbook Question
Propose products (if any) and mechanisms for the following AlCl3-catalyzed reactions:
c. 3-chloro-2,2-dimethylbutane with isopropylbenzene
2955
views
Propose products (if any) and mechanisms for the following AlCl3-catalyzed reactions:
c. 3-chloro-2,2-dimethylbutane with isopropylbenzene
Predict the products (if any) of the following reactions.
a. (excess) benzene + isobutyl chloride + AlCl3
Propose products (if any) and mechanisms for the following AlCl3-catalyzed reactions:
b. methyl chloride with anisole
Predict the products (if any) of the following reactions.
b. (excess) toluene + butan-1-ol + BF3
For each reaction, show the generation of the electrophile and predict the products.
d. propan-2-ol + toluene + BF3
Propose products (if any) and mechanisms for the following AlCl3-catalyzed reactions:
a. chlorocyclohexane with benzene