Regioselectivity in Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of an electrophilic substitution reaction to occur at specific positions on the aromatic ring. In the case of nitration of benzene, the nitro group can be introduced at different positions, but due to the stability of the intermediates formed, the major product is typically the nitrobenzene, with the nitro group being added to the ortho or para positions relative to the original hydrogen.