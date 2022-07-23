Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(i) iodine + HNO3
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(i) iodine + HNO3
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with benzene or toluene and any necessary acyclic reagents. Assume para is the major product (and separable from ortho) in ortho, para mixtures.
a. 1-phenyl-1-bromobutane
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(k) carbon monoxide, HCl, and AlCl3/CuCl
(l) CH2(COCl)2, AlCl3
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with benzene or toluene and any necessary acyclic reagents. Assume para is the major product (and separable from ortho) in ortho, para mixtures.
b. 1-phenyl-1-methoxybutane
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(h) benzoyl chloride + AlCl3
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(g) 1-chloro-2,2-dimethylpropane + AlCl3