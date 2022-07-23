Nitration and its Role in Electrophilic Reactions

Nitration is the process of introducing a nitro group (-NO2) into an aromatic compound, typically using a mixture of concentrated nitric acid and sulfuric acid. In the context of the given reaction, HNO3 can act as a source of the nitronium ion (NO2+), which is a potent electrophile. Understanding nitration is essential for predicting the products of reactions involving benzene and other electrophiles, as it influences the regioselectivity of subsequent substitutions.