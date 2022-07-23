Regioselectivity in Substitution Reactions

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others. In the context of EAS, substituents on the aromatic ring can direct incoming electrophiles to specific positions, such as ortho or para. In this question, the assumption that para is the major product indicates that the directing effects of the substituents must be considered, as they influence the outcome of the synthesis and the separation of isomers.