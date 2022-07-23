Predict the major products when the following compounds are irradiated by light and treated with (1) 1 equivalent of Br2 and (2) excess Br2.
(a) isopropylbenzene
(b)
Predict the major products when the following compounds are irradiated by light and treated with (1) 1 equivalent of Br2 and (2) excess Br2.
(a) isopropylbenzene
(b)
(a) Based on what you know about the relative stabilities of alkyl cations and benzylic cations, predict the product of addition of HBr to 1-phenylpropene.
(b) Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(d) p-xylene + Na (liquid NH3, CH3CH2OH)
(e)
Predict the major products of treating the following compounds with hot, concentrated potassium permanganate, followed by acidification with dilute HCl.
(a) isopropylbenzene
(b) p-xylene
(c)
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzyl bromide with ethanol to give benzyl ethyl ether.
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c) o-xylene + H2 (1000 psi, 100 °C, Rh catalyst)