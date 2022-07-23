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Ch. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic CompoundsProblem 34
Chapter 17, Problem 34

Propose a mechanism for the bromination of ethylbenzene shown below.

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Step 1: Recognize that the reaction involves the bromination of ethylbenzene under photochemical conditions (hv). This indicates a free radical mechanism rather than an electrophilic aromatic substitution.
Step 2: Initiation: The bromine molecule (Br₂) absorbs light energy (hv), causing homolytic cleavage of the Br-Br bond to generate two bromine radicals. This can be represented as: Br2Br+Br
Step 3: Propagation (Step 1): A bromine radical abstracts a hydrogen atom from the benzylic position of ethylbenzene, forming a benzylic radical. The benzylic radical is stabilized due to resonance with the aromatic ring. This step can be represented as: CH3C(H)CH3C+H
Step 4: Propagation (Step 2): The benzylic radical reacts with another bromine molecule (Br₂), forming the brominated product (1-bromoethylbenzene) and regenerating a bromine radical. This step can be represented as: CH3C+Br2CH3C(Br)+Br
Step 5: Termination: The reaction can terminate when two radicals combine to form a stable molecule, such as two bromine radicals forming Br₂ or a benzylic radical combining with a bromine radical to form the product. However, termination steps are less common under controlled conditions with limited bromine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. In the case of ethylbenzene, the bromine (Br2) acts as the electrophile, and the reaction typically involves the formation of a sigma complex, where the aromaticity is temporarily lost before the hydrogen is replaced by bromine.
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Radical Mechanism

The bromination of ethylbenzene under light (hv) suggests a radical mechanism, specifically a free radical halogenation. This process involves the generation of bromine radicals from Br2, which then abstract hydrogen atoms from ethylbenzene, leading to the formation of a brominated product. The reaction proceeds through initiation, propagation, and termination steps characteristic of radical reactions.
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Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others. In the bromination of ethylbenzene, the presence of the ethyl group, which is an electron-donating group, influences the regioselectivity, favoring substitution at the benzylic position (the carbon adjacent to the aromatic ring) over other positions, leading to the formation of 1-bromoethylbenzene.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major products when the following compounds are irradiated by light and treated with (1) 1 equivalent of Br2 and (2) excess Br2.

(a) isopropylbenzene

(b)

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Textbook Question

(a) Based on what you know about the relative stabilities of alkyl cations and benzylic cations, predict the product of addition of HBr to 1-phenylpropene.

(b) Propose a mechanism for this reaction.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(d) p-xylene + Na (liquid NH3, CH3CH2OH)

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of treating the following compounds with hot, concentrated potassium permanganate, followed by acidification with dilute HCl.

(a) isopropylbenzene

(b) p-xylene

(c)

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzyl bromide with ethanol to give benzyl ethyl ether.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(c) o-xylene + H2 (1000 psi, 100 °C, Rh catalyst)

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