Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others. In the bromination of ethylbenzene, the presence of the ethyl group, which is an electron-donating group, influences the regioselectivity, favoring substitution at the benzylic position (the carbon adjacent to the aromatic ring) over other positions, leading to the formation of 1-bromoethylbenzene.