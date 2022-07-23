Show how you would use Suzuki reactions to synthesize these products from the indicated starting materials. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(b)
Show how you would use Suzuki reactions to synthesize these products from the indicated starting materials. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(b)
Show how you would use Suzuki reactions to synthesize these products from the indicated starting materials. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(a)
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(b) benzamide (PhCONH2) + Na (liquid NH3, CH3CH2OH)
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c) o-xylene + H2 (1000 psi, 100 °C, Rh catalyst)
Propose mechanisms for the Birch reduction of benzoic acid. Show why the observed orientation of reduction is favored in each case.
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(a) toluene + excess Cl2 (heat, pressure)