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Ch. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic CompoundsProblem 31b
Chapter 17, Problem 31b

Propose mechanisms for the Birch reduction of anisole. Show why the observed orientation of reduction is favored in each case.

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Understand the Birch reduction: The Birch reduction is a reaction where aromatic rings are partially reduced to form 1,4-cyclohexadienes using a combination of sodium (or lithium), liquid ammonia, and an alcohol. The reaction involves electron transfer and protonation steps.
Analyze the substrate: Anisole (methoxybenzene) has a methoxy (-OCH₃) group, which is an electron-donating group (EDG) through resonance and inductive effects. This group influences the regioselectivity of the reduction by stabilizing certain intermediates.
Propose the mechanism: (1) The sodium metal donates an electron to the aromatic ring, forming a radical anion. (2) The radical anion is stabilized by resonance, with the negative charge delocalized onto the ortho and para positions relative to the methoxy group. (3) Protonation occurs at the position where the negative charge is most stabilized, typically at the meta position relative to the methoxy group. (4) A second electron is added, forming a dianion, which is again stabilized by resonance. (5) A second protonation step completes the reduction, yielding a 1,4-cyclohexadiene product.
Explain the observed orientation: The methoxy group stabilizes the negative charge at the ortho and para positions through resonance. However, steric hindrance makes the ortho position less favorable for protonation. As a result, the para position is more likely to be reduced, leading to the observed regioselectivity.
Summarize the favored product: The Birch reduction of anisole typically results in a 1,4-cyclohexadiene where the double bonds are positioned such that the methoxy group remains conjugated with one of the double bonds, maximizing stability. This regioselectivity is driven by electronic and steric factors.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Birch Reduction

The Birch reduction is a chemical reaction that involves the reduction of aromatic compounds using alkali metals in liquid ammonia, often in the presence of an alcohol. This reaction typically leads to the formation of 1,4-cyclohexadienes. Understanding the Birch reduction mechanism is crucial for predicting the products and the orientation of the reduction, as it involves the formation of radical anions and their subsequent protonation.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. The orientation of substitution is influenced by the substituents already present on the ring, which can be activating or deactivating. In the case of anisole, the methoxy group is an electron-donating group that directs electrophilic attack to the ortho and para positions, affecting the outcome of the Birch reduction.

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In the context of Birch reduction of anisole, the regioselectivity is influenced by the stability of the intermediates formed during the reaction. The orientation of reduction is favored at the positions that lead to more stable radical anions, which is essential for predicting the major products of the reaction.
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