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Ch. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic CompoundsProblem 30b
Chapter 17, Problem 30b

Show how you would use Suzuki reactions to synthesize these products from the indicated starting materials. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(b) Chemical reaction diagram illustrating the synthesis of a product from a brominated starting material using Suzuki reaction.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the Suzuki reaction components. The Suzuki reaction involves coupling an aryl or vinyl halide (in this case, the brominated compound) with an organoboron compound in the presence of a palladium catalyst and a base.
Step 2: Determine the organoboron compound needed. To extend the chain and introduce the alkyl group, you need an alkylboronic acid or alkylboronate ester that matches the desired product's structure (e.g., a butylboronic acid or butylboronate).
Step 3: Set up the reaction conditions. Combine the brominated starting material, the organoboron compound, a palladium catalyst (e.g., Pd(PPh₃)₄), and a base (e.g., K₂CO₃ or NaOH) in a suitable solvent like tetrahydrofuran (THF) or water.
Step 4: Perform the Suzuki coupling reaction. Under the reaction conditions, the palladium catalyst facilitates the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond between the brominated compound and the alkyl group from the organoboron reagent.
Step 5: Purify the product. After the reaction is complete, isolate the desired product using techniques such as extraction, chromatography, or recrystallization to obtain the final compound with the extended alkyl chain.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Suzuki Coupling Reaction

The Suzuki coupling reaction is a powerful method for forming carbon-carbon bonds, particularly between aryl or vinyl halides and organoboron compounds. This reaction typically requires a palladium catalyst and a base, allowing for the coupling of two organic fragments to create more complex molecules. It is widely used in organic synthesis for constructing biaryl compounds and other complex structures.
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Organoboron Compounds

Organoboron compounds, such as boronic acids and boronate esters, are key reagents in the Suzuki reaction. They contain a boron atom bonded to a carbon atom, which can participate in nucleophilic attack during the coupling process. Their stability and reactivity make them ideal for forming new carbon-carbon bonds, facilitating the synthesis of diverse organic molecules.
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Reaction Conditions

The success of the Suzuki reaction depends on specific reaction conditions, including the choice of solvent, temperature, and the presence of a base. Common solvents include water, ethanol, or toluene, while bases like sodium carbonate or potassium phosphate are often used to deprotonate the organoboron compound. Optimizing these conditions is crucial for achieving high yields and selectivity in the desired product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What products would you expect from the following Suzuki coupling reactions?

(a)

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the Birch reduction of anisole. Show why the observed orientation of reduction is favored in each case.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use Suzuki reactions to synthesize these products from the indicated starting materials. You may use any additional reagents you need.

(a)

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Textbook Question

What products would you expect from the following Suzuki coupling reactions?

(b)

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the Birch reduction of benzoic acid. Show why the observed orientation of reduction is favored in each case.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(a) toluene + excess Cl2 (heat, pressure)

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