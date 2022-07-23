Textbook Question
What products would you expect from the following Suzuki coupling reactions?
(a)
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What products would you expect from the following Suzuki coupling reactions?
(a)
Propose mechanisms for the Birch reduction of anisole. Show why the observed orientation of reduction is favored in each case.
Show how you would use Suzuki reactions to synthesize these products from the indicated starting materials. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(b)
What substituted alkene would you use in the Heck reaction to make the following products?
(a)
(b)
What products would you expect from the following Suzuki coupling reactions?
(b)
Propose mechanisms for the Birch reduction of benzoic acid. Show why the observed orientation of reduction is favored in each case.