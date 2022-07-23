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Ch. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic CompoundsProblem 40
Chapter 17, Problem 40

The bombardier beetle defends itself by spraying a hot quinone solution from its abdomen. This solution is formed by the enzyme-catalyzed oxidation of hydroquinone by hydrogen peroxide. Write a balanced equation for this oxidation.

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Identify the reactants and products in the reaction. The reactants are hydroquinone (C₆H₄(OH)₂) and hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂), and the product is quinone (C₆H₄O₂). Water (H₂O) is also formed as a byproduct.
Write the unbalanced chemical equation for the reaction: C₆H₄(OH)₂ + H₂O₂ → C₆H₄O₂ + H₂O.
Balance the carbon atoms. Since the number of carbon atoms is already equal on both sides of the equation, no changes are needed here.
Balance the hydrogen atoms. Hydroquinone has 4 hydrogen atoms, and hydrogen peroxide has 2 hydrogen atoms, while quinone has 2 hydrogen atoms and water has 2 hydrogen atoms. The hydrogen atoms are already balanced in this case.
Balance the oxygen atoms. There are 4 oxygen atoms on the reactant side (2 from hydroquinone and 2 from hydrogen peroxide) and 4 oxygen atoms on the product side (2 from quinone and 2 from water). The oxygen atoms are balanced, so the equation is complete.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme-Catalyzed Reactions

Enzyme-catalyzed reactions involve biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions without being consumed in the process. In the case of the bombardier beetle, enzymes facilitate the oxidation of hydroquinone, allowing the reaction to occur more efficiently at physiological temperatures. Understanding how enzymes work, including their specificity and the role of active sites, is crucial for writing balanced chemical equations.
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Oxidation-Reduction Reactions

Oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between substances, leading to changes in oxidation states. In the oxidation of hydroquinone, hydroquinone loses electrons (is oxidized) while hydrogen peroxide acts as the oxidizing agent. Recognizing the roles of oxidizing and reducing agents is essential for balancing chemical equations and understanding the underlying chemistry.
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Balanced Chemical Equations

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Balancing involves adjusting coefficients to ensure mass conservation. For the oxidation of hydroquinone by hydrogen peroxide, it is important to identify the products formed and ensure that the equation adheres to the law of conservation of mass, which is fundamental in chemistry.
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