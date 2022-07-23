Predict the products formed when m-cresol (m-methylphenol) reacts with
(a) NaOH and then ethyl bromide
Predict the products formed when m-cresol (m-methylphenol) reacts with
(a) NaOH and then ethyl bromide
(c) Based on what you know about the relative stabilities of alkyl radicals and benzylic radicals, predict the product of addition of HBr to 1-phenylpropene in the presence of a free-radical initiator.
(d) Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
(a) Based on what you know about the relative stabilities of alkyl cations and benzylic cations, predict the product of addition of HBr to 1-phenylpropene.
(b) Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, using the indicated starting materials.
(a) 3-phenylbutan-1-ol from styrene
Predict the products formed when m-cresol (m-methylphenol) reacts with
(c) bromine in CCl4 in the dark
Predict the products formed when m-cresol (m-methylphenol) reacts with
(b) acetyl chloride,