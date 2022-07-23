Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. In the context of the question, the hydroxide ion (OH-) from NaOH acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic carbon atom of the aromatic ring in m-cresol, leading to the formation of a phenolic compound that can further react with ethyl bromide.