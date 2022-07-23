Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. In the context of the question, the bromobenzene acts as an electrophile, and the organocuprate can facilitate the substitution process, leading to the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond on the aromatic system. Understanding EAS is essential for predicting the products of reactions involving aromatic compounds.