Textbook Question
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(d) nitrobenzene + acetyl chloride + AlCl3
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Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(d) nitrobenzene + acetyl chloride + AlCl3
Predict the major products of bromination of the following compounds, using Br2 and FeBr3 in the dark.
(b)
What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?
(a)
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(e) p-methylanisole + acetyl chloride + AlCl3
Predict the major products of bromination of the following compounds, using Br2 and FeBr3 in the dark.
(c)
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(f) p-methylanisole + Br2 , light