Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic CompoundsProblem 55b
Chapter 17, Problem 55b

What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?
(b)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of coupling reaction. The reaction involves a palladium catalyst (PdCl₂), which suggests it is a Heck reaction. The Heck reaction typically couples an aryl halide (such as an aryl iodide) with an alkene or an unsaturated compound.
Step 2: Analyze the reactants. The aryl iodide has an iodine atom attached to a benzene ring with a ketone group at the para position. The second reactant is acrylic acid, which contains a double bond and a carboxylic acid functional group.
Step 3: Determine the regioselectivity of the Heck reaction. The palladium catalyst facilitates the coupling of the aryl group to the double bond of acrylic acid. The aryl group will attach to the less substituted carbon of the double bond, following the typical regioselectivity of the Heck reaction.
Step 4: Predict the product structure. The aryl group from the aryl iodide will bond to the terminal carbon of the double bond in acrylic acid, forming a new C-C bond. The double bond in acrylic acid will shift to form a conjugated system with the benzene ring.
Step 5: Verify the stereochemistry. The Heck reaction generally produces the trans product due to the anti addition mechanism. Ensure the product reflects this stereochemical outcome.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cross-Coupling Reactions

Cross-coupling reactions are a class of reactions in organic chemistry where two different organic groups are joined together using a metal catalyst. These reactions often involve the formation of carbon-carbon bonds and are crucial for synthesizing complex organic molecules. Common examples include the Suzuki and Heck reactions, which utilize palladium as a catalyst to facilitate the coupling of aryl halides with various nucleophiles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:22
Cross-Coupling Reaction Mechanisms

Palladium Catalysis

Palladium catalysis is a key technique in organic synthesis, particularly in cross-coupling reactions. Palladium serves as a versatile catalyst that can activate both the organic halide and the nucleophile, allowing for efficient bond formation. The use of palladium complexes, such as PdCl2, enables the reaction to proceed under milder conditions and with greater selectivity, making it a valuable tool in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals and other complex molecules.
Recommended video:
2:31
Nucleophilic Catalysis Concept 1

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. This process is essential for modifying aromatic compounds and can lead to the formation of various functional groups. In the context of the provided reaction, the presence of an iodine substituent on the aromatic ring enhances its reactivity, facilitating the coupling with the nucleophile through the EAS mechanism.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
EAS Review
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?

(c)

1182
views
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of bromination of the following compounds, using Br2 and FeBr3 in the dark.

(b)

2271
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?

(a)

1340
views
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of bromination of the following compounds, using Br2 and FeBr3 in the dark.

(c)

2145
views
Textbook Question

What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?

(d)

(e)

950
views
Textbook Question

A student added 3-phenylpropanoic acid (PhCH2CH2COOH) to a molten salt consisting of a 1:1 mixture of NaCl and AlCl3 maintained at 170 °C. After 5 minutes, he poured the molten mixture into water and extracted it into dichloromethane. Evaporation of the dichloromethane gave a 96% yield of the product whose spectra follow. The mass spectrum of the product shows a molecular ion at m/z 132. What is the product?

<IMAGE>

1721
views