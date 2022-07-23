What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?
(c)
What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?
(c)
Predict the major products of bromination of the following compounds, using Br2 and FeBr3 in the dark.
(b)
What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?
(a)
Predict the major products of bromination of the following compounds, using Br2 and FeBr3 in the dark.
(c)
What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?
(d)
(e)
A student added 3-phenylpropanoic acid (PhCH2CH2COOH) to a molten salt consisting of a 1:1 mixture of NaCl and AlCl3 maintained at 170 °C. After 5 minutes, he poured the molten mixture into water and extracted it into dichloromethane. Evaporation of the dichloromethane gave a 96% yield of the product whose spectra follow. The mass spectrum of the product shows a molecular ion at m/z 132. What is the product?
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