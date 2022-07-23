Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. This process is essential for modifying aromatic compounds and can lead to the formation of various functional groups. In the context of the provided reaction, the presence of an iodine substituent on the aromatic ring enhances its reactivity, facilitating the coupling with the nucleophile through the EAS mechanism.