Problem 36
Predict the major products when the following compounds are irradiated by light and treated with (1) 1 equivalent of Br2 and (2) excess Br2.
(a) isopropylbenzene
(b)
Problem 37
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzyl bromide with ethanol to give benzyl ethyl ether.
Problem 38a,b
(a) Based on what you know about the relative stabilities of alkyl cations and benzylic cations, predict the product of addition of HBr to 1-phenylpropene.
(b) Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
Problem 38c,d
(c) Based on what you know about the relative stabilities of alkyl radicals and benzylic radicals, predict the product of addition of HBr to 1-phenylpropene in the presence of a free-radical initiator.
(d) Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
Problem 39a
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, using the indicated starting materials.
(a) 3-phenylbutan-1-ol from styrene
Problem 40
The bombardier beetle defends itself by spraying a hot quinone solution from its abdomen. This solution is formed by the enzyme-catalyzed oxidation of hydroquinone by hydrogen peroxide. Write a balanced equation for this oxidation.
Problem 41a
Predict the products formed when m-cresol (m-methylphenol) reacts with
(a) NaOH and then ethyl bromide
Problem 41b
Predict the products formed when m-cresol (m-methylphenol) reacts with
(b) acetyl chloride,
Problem 41c
Predict the products formed when m-cresol (m-methylphenol) reacts with
(c) bromine in CCl4 in the dark
Problem 42
1,4-Benzoquinone is a good Diels–Alder dienophile. Predict the products of its reaction with
a. buta-1,3-diene
b. cyclopenta-1,3-diene
Problem 43a
Predict the major product at the end of each sequence.
(a)
Problem 43b
Predict the major product at the end of each sequence.
(b)
Problem 44
Predict the site(s) of electrophilic attack on these compounds.
Problem 45
Predict the products.
Problem 46
To synthesize m-ethylbenzenesulfonic acid, a student attempted the Friedel–Crafts alkylation of benzenesulfonic acid with bromoethane. Do you predict that this reaction was successful? If not, propose an alternative synthesis.
Problem 47
Propose a synthetic sequence of this trisubstituted benzene starting from toluene.
Problem 49
Starting from toluene, propose a synthesis of this trisubstituted benzene.
Problem 50a,b
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
a. tert-butyl bromide, AlCl3
b. 1-chlorobutane, AlCl3
Problem 50c
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
c. isobutyl alcohol + BF3
Problem 50d
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
d. bromine + a nail
Problem 50e
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
e. isobutylene + HF
Problem 50f
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
f. fuming sulfuric acid
Problem 50g
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(g) 1-chloro-2,2-dimethylpropane + AlCl3
Problem 50h
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(h) benzoyl chloride + AlCl3
Problem 50i
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(i) iodine + HNO3
Problem 50j
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(j) nitric acid + sulfuric acid
Problem 50k,l
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
(k) carbon monoxide, HCl, and AlCl3/CuCl
(l) CH2(COCl)2, AlCl3
Problem 52a
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with benzene or toluene and any necessary acyclic reagents. Assume para is the major product (and separable from ortho) in ortho, para mixtures.
a. 1-phenyl-1-bromobutane
Problem 52b
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with benzene or toluene and any necessary acyclic reagents. Assume para is the major product (and separable from ortho) in ortho, para mixtures.
b. 1-phenyl-1-methoxybutane
Problem 53a
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(a) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + NaOCH3
Ch. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic Compounds
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