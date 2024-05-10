10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
1:43 minutes
Problem 17-38
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(a) Based on what you know about the relative stabilities of alkyl cations and benzylic cations, predict the product of addition of HBr to 1-phenylpropene.
(b) Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 2 videos