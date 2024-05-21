11. Radical Reactions
Problem 17.38c-d
(c) Based on what you know about the relative stabilities of alkyl radicals and benzylic radicals, predict the product of addition of HBr to 1-phenylpropene in the presence of a free-radical initiator.
(d) Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
