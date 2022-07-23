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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 41a
Chapter 18, Problem 41a

Acetals can serve as protecting groups for 1,2-diols, as well as for aldehydes and ketones. When the acetal is formed from acetone plus the diol, the acetal is called an acetonide. Show the acetonides formed from these diols with acetone under acid catalysis.
Structural representation of a 1,2-diol with hydroxyl groups, illustrating acetal formation with acetone.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the functional groups in the diol provided in the image. The molecule contains two hydroxyl (-OH) groups on adjacent carbons, making it a 1,2-diol.
Step 2: Understand the reaction mechanism. Under acid catalysis, acetone reacts with the 1,2-diol to form an acetal (specifically an acetonide). The reaction involves the formation of a cyclic structure where the diol protects the carbonyl group of acetone.
Step 3: Protonation of acetone occurs first under acidic conditions, increasing the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon. This facilitates the nucleophilic attack by one of the hydroxyl groups of the diol.
Step 4: After the nucleophilic attack, a hemiacetal intermediate is formed. The second hydroxyl group of the diol then reacts with the hemiacetal, leading to the formation of a cyclic acetal (acetonide).
Step 5: The final acetonide structure will be a six-membered ring formed by the diol and acetone, with the oxygen atoms from the diol incorporated into the ring. This cyclic acetal serves as a protecting group for the diol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acetals and Their Formation

Acetals are organic compounds formed when an aldehyde or ketone reacts with an alcohol in the presence of an acid catalyst. This reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of the alcohol on the carbonyl carbon, leading to the formation of a hemiacetal, which can further react with another alcohol molecule to yield the acetal. Understanding this process is crucial for recognizing how acetals can protect functional groups in organic synthesis.
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Acetal Protecting Group

Protecting Groups in Organic Chemistry

Protecting groups are temporary modifications used to shield reactive functional groups during chemical reactions. In the case of 1,2-diols, acetals serve as protecting groups by preventing oxidation or other reactions that could alter the diol's structure. This strategy allows chemists to selectively carry out reactions on other parts of a molecule without interference from the protected functional group.
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Acetonides

Acetonides are specific types of acetals formed when acetone reacts with 1,2-diols. The resulting acetonide structure is particularly stable and is commonly used in organic synthesis to protect diols from unwanted reactions. Recognizing the formation and properties of acetonides is essential for understanding their role in synthetic pathways and their utility in organic chemistry.
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Textbook Question

Acetals can serve as protecting groups for 1,2-diols, as well as for aldehydes and ketones. When the acetal is formed from acetone plus the diol, the acetal is called an acetonide. Show the acetonides formed from these diols with acetone under acid catalysis.

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Textbook Question

Acetals can serve as protecting groups for 1,2-diols, as well as for aldehydes and ketones. When the acetal is formed from acetone plus the diol, the acetal is called an acetonide. Show the acetonides formed from these diols with acetone under acid catalysis.

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