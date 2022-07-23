Rank the following carbonyl compounds in order of increasing equilibrium constant for hydration:
CH3COCH2Cl ClCH2CHO CH2O CH3COCH3 CH3CHO
Rank the following carbonyl compounds in order of increasing equilibrium constant for hydration:
CH3COCH2Cl ClCH2CHO CH2O CH3COCH3 CH3CHO
Acetals can serve as protecting groups for 1,2-diols, as well as for aldehydes and ketones. When the acetal is formed from acetone plus the diol, the acetal is called an acetonide. Show the acetonides formed from these diols with acetone under acid catalysis.
Acetals can serve as protecting groups for 1,2-diols, as well as for aldehydes and ketones. When the acetal is formed from acetone plus the diol, the acetal is called an acetonide. Show the acetonides formed from these diols with acetone under acid catalysis.
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary additional reagents and solvents.
(a)
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(j)
The following compounds undergo McLafferty rearrangement in the mass spectrometer. Predict the masses of the resulting charged fragments.
(b) 3-methylhexan-2-one