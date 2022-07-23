Show how Wittig reactions might be used to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, start with an alkyl halide and a ketone or an aldehyde.
(a) Ph–CH=C(CH3)2
(b) Ph–C(CH3)=CH2
Show how Wittig reactions might be used to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, start with an alkyl halide and a ketone or an aldehyde.
(a) Ph–CH=C(CH3)2
(b) Ph–C(CH3)=CH2
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(d)
(a) Outline the syntheses indicated in Solved Problem 18-2, beginning with aldehydes and alkyl halides.
(b) Both of these syntheses of 1-phenylbuta-1,3-diene form the central double bond. Show how you would synthesize this target molecule by forming the terminal double bond.
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(b)
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c)
Show how Wittig reactions might be used to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, start with an alkyl halide and a ketone or an aldehyde.
(c) Ph–CH=CH–CH=CH–Ph
(d)