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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 34a
Chapter 18, Problem 34a

Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(a)

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1
Step 1: Identify the functional groups in the given molecule. The molecule contains an aldehyde group (-CHO) and a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a cyclohexane ring.
Step 2: Recognize the reagent used in the reaction. Silver oxide (Ag₂O) in the presence of a base is commonly used in the Tollens' test, which oxidizes aldehydes to carboxylic acids.
Step 3: Understand the reaction mechanism. The aldehyde group (-CHO) is oxidized to a carboxylic acid group (-COOH) by Ag₂O. The hydroxyl group (-OH) remains unchanged as it is not reactive under these conditions.
Step 4: Predict the major product. The aldehyde group is converted into a carboxylic acid group, resulting in a cyclohexane ring with a hydroxyl group (-OH) and a carboxylic acid group (-COOH) attached.
Step 5: Verify the stereochemistry and connectivity. Ensure that the positions of the functional groups on the cyclohexane ring remain the same as in the starting material, as the reaction does not alter the ring structure or stereochemistry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity patterns and the types of reactions that can occur. Different functional groups can influence the major products formed in a reaction.
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Regioselectivity and Stereoselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others, while stereoselectivity involves the preference for one stereoisomer over another. These concepts are essential for predicting the major products of reactions, as they determine how reactants will orient and react under specific conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how Wittig reactions might be used to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, start with an alkyl halide and a ketone or an aldehyde.

(a) Ph–CH=C(CH3)2

(b) Ph–C(CH3)=CH2

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

(a) Outline the syntheses indicated in Solved Problem 18-2, beginning with aldehydes and alkyl halides.

(b) Both of these syntheses of 1-phenylbuta-1,3-diene form the central double bond. Show how you would synthesize this target molecule by forming the terminal double bond.

1530
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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(b)

865
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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(c)

1162
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Textbook Question

Show how Wittig reactions might be used to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, start with an alkyl halide and a ketone or an aldehyde.

(c) Ph–CH=CH–CH=CH–Ph

(d)

1879
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