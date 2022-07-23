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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 22c,d
Chapter 18, Problem 22c,d

Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c)
(d)

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1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction in part (a). The reactants include a ketone (acetophenone) and an amine (aniline) in the presence of an acid catalyst (H⁺). This is a typical reaction for imine formation, where the carbonyl group reacts with the amine to form a C=N bond.
Step 2: In part (a), the mechanism begins with the protonation of the carbonyl oxygen by H⁺, increasing the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon. The amine (PhNH₂) then attacks the carbonyl carbon, forming a tetrahedral intermediate.
Step 3: In part (a), the intermediate undergoes dehydration (loss of water) to form the imine product. The final product will have a C=N bond between the phenyl group of the amine and the carbonyl carbon of acetophenone.
Step 4: Analyze the reaction in part (b). The reactants include an aldehyde (acrolein), hydrazine (H₂N-NH₂), and an acid catalyst (H⁺). This is a typical reaction for hydrazone formation, where the aldehyde reacts with hydrazine to form a C=N bond.
Step 5: In part (b), the mechanism begins with the protonation of the carbonyl oxygen by H⁺, increasing the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon. Hydrazine attacks the carbonyl carbon, forming a tetrahedral intermediate. The intermediate undergoes dehydration (loss of water) to form the hydrazone product, which contains a C=N bond between the hydrazine and the aldehyde carbon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Imine Formation

Imine formation occurs when a carbonyl compound (like an aldehyde or ketone) reacts with a primary amine. The reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of the amine on the carbonyl carbon, followed by the elimination of water. This process is crucial in organic synthesis, as imines can serve as intermediates in various reactions, including condensation and rearrangement.
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Enamine Formation

Enamines are formed when a carbonyl compound reacts with a secondary amine. The reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of the amine on the carbonyl carbon, leading to the formation of a double bond between the nitrogen and the carbon adjacent to the carbonyl. Enamines are valuable intermediates in organic synthesis, particularly in alkylation and acylation reactions.
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Acid-Base Catalysis

Acid-base catalysis plays a significant role in the formation of imines and enamines. The presence of an acid (H+) can protonate the carbonyl oxygen, increasing the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon and facilitating the nucleophilic attack by the amine. This catalytic step is essential for enhancing the reaction rate and ensuring the successful formation of the desired products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.

(a)

(b)

(c)

1427
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Textbook Question

Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.

(d)

611
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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the hydrolysis of benzaldehyde methyl imine just shown.

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Textbook Question

Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.

(e)

611
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Textbook Question

2,4-Dinitrophenylhydrazine is frequently used for making derivatives of ketones and aldehydes because the products (2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazones, called 2,4-DNP derivatives) are even more likely than the phenylhydrazones to be solids with sharp melting points. Propose a mechanism for the reaction of acetone with 2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazine in a mildly acidic solution.

937
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