Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
(b)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
(b)
Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.
(d)
Propose a mechanism for the hydrolysis of benzaldehyde methyl imine just shown.
Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.
(e)
2,4-Dinitrophenylhydrazine is frequently used for making derivatives of ketones and aldehydes because the products (2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazones, called 2,4-DNP derivatives) are even more likely than the phenylhydrazones to be solids with sharp melting points. Propose a mechanism for the reaction of acetone with 2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazine in a mildly acidic solution.