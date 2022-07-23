Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
(b)
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Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
(b)
Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c)
(d)
Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.
(f)
Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.
(e)
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of benzaldehyde with methanol to give benzaldehyde dimethyl acetal.