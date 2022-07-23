Nucleophilic Addition to Carbonyls

Nucleophilic addition to carbonyls is a key reaction where a nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon of a carbonyl group, leading to the formation of alcohols or other functional groups. In the conversion of CH3CH2CN to heptan-3-one, the nitrile group can be hydrolyzed to a carboxylic acid, which can then be converted to a ketone through further reactions, such as reduction and rearrangement.