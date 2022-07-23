Formation of Nitriles

The reaction of benzyl bromide with sodium cyanide results in the formation of a nitrile, specifically benzyl cyanide. Nitriles are characterized by the presence of a cyano group (-C≡N), which is formed when the nucleophile (cyanide ion) replaces the leaving group (bromide ion). This transformation is significant in organic synthesis, as nitriles can be further converted into various functional groups.