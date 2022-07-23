Show how the following transformations may be accomplished in good yield. You may use any additional reagents that are needed.
(a) bromobenzene → propiophenone
(b) CH3CH2CN → heptan-3-one
Show how the following transformations may be accomplished in good yield. You may use any additional reagents that are needed.
(a) bromobenzene → propiophenone
(b) CH3CH2CN → heptan-3-one
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(d) phenylacetic acid → 3,3-dimethyl-1-phenylbutan-2-one
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c) benzyl bromide + sodium cyanide
Show how the following transformations may be accomplished in good yield. You may use any additional reagents that are needed.
(c) benzoic acid → phenyl cyclopentyl ketone
(d) 1-bromohept-2-ene → oct-3-enal
Predict the products of the following reactions:
(a)
(b)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d) product of (c) + cyclopentylmagnesium bromide, then acidic hydrolysis