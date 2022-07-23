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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 56g
Chapter 18, Problem 56g

Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(g) ethyl octanoate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with ethyl octanoate, which is an ester. The goal is to convert this ester into an aldehyde (octanal). To achieve this, you need to reduce the ester selectively to the aldehyde without over-reducing it to the alcohol.
Step 2: Use a reducing agent that can selectively reduce esters to aldehydes. One such reagent is diisobutylaluminum hydride (DIBAL-H). Add DIBAL-H to ethyl octanoate at low temperatures (e.g., -78°C) to ensure selective reduction to the aldehyde.
Step 3: After the reaction with DIBAL-H, perform a quenching step by adding water or a weak acid to hydrolyze the intermediate and release the aldehyde (octanal).
Step 4: Isolate the product (octanal) by using standard organic workup techniques, such as extraction and purification (e.g., distillation or chromatography).
Step 5: Confirm the structure of the synthesized octanal using spectroscopic methods such as IR (look for the C=O stretch of the aldehyde) and NMR (look for the aldehyde proton signal around 9-10 ppm).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synthesis of Aldehydes

The synthesis of aldehydes, such as octanal, often involves the oxidation of primary alcohols or the reduction of carboxylic acids. In this case, ethyl octanoate can be hydrolyzed to octanoic acid, which can then be reduced to octanal. Understanding the functional group transformations and the reagents required for these reactions is crucial for effective synthesis.
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Reagents and Reaction Conditions

Different reagents and conditions are essential for achieving specific transformations in organic synthesis. For example, using sodium borohydride (NaBH4) or lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4) can reduce carboxylic acids to aldehydes. Familiarity with these reagents and their mechanisms helps in planning the synthesis route from ethyl octanoate to octanal.
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Functional Group Interconversion

Functional group interconversion is a fundamental concept in organic chemistry that involves transforming one functional group into another. In this synthesis, converting the ester group in ethyl octanoate to an aldehyde requires specific reactions, such as hydrolysis followed by reduction. Mastery of these transformations is key to successfully synthesizing octanal.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.

(f) octanoic acid

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Textbook Question

The Wittig reaction is useful for placing double bonds in less stable positions. For example, the following transformation is easily accomplished using a Wittig reaction.

(a) Show how you would use a Wittig reaction to do this.

(b) Show how you might do this without using a Wittig reaction, and then explain why the Wittig reaction is a much better synthesis.

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Textbook Question

Both NaBH4 and NaBD4 are commercially available, and D2O is common and inexpensive. Show how you would synthesize the following labeled compounds, starting with butan-2-one.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.

(d) 1-bromoheptane

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Textbook Question

When LiAlH4 reduces 3-methylcyclopentanone, the product mixture contains 60% cis-3-methylcyclopentanol and 40% trans-3-methylcyclopentanol. Use your models, and make three-dimensional drawings to explain this preference for the cis isomer.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.

(e) 1-bromohexane

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