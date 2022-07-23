Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(g) ethyl octanoate
Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(g) ethyl octanoate
Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c) oct-1-yne
Both NaBH4 and NaBD4 are commercially available, and D2O is common and inexpensive. Show how you would synthesize the following labeled compounds, starting with butan-2-one.
(a)
Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(d) 1-bromoheptane
When LiAlH4 reduces 3-methylcyclopentanone, the product mixture contains 60% cis-3-methylcyclopentanol and 40% trans-3-methylcyclopentanol. Use your models, and make three-dimensional drawings to explain this preference for the cis isomer.
Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(e) 1-bromohexane