Within each set of structures, indicate which will react fastest, and which slowest, toward nucleophilic addition in basic conditions.
(a)
Within each set of structures, indicate which will react fastest, and which slowest, toward nucleophilic addition in basic conditions.
(a)
Show a complete mechanism for this equilibrium established in diethyl ether with HCl gas as catalyst.
One of these reacts with dilute aqueous acid and the other does not. Give a mechanism for the one that reacts, and show why this mechanism does not work for the other one.
(b)
One of these reacts with dilute aqueous acid and the other does not. Give a mechanism for the one that reacts, and show why this mechanism does not work for the other one.
(a)
Solving the following road-map problem depends on determining the structure of A, the key intermediate. Give structures for compounds A through K.
Within each set of structures, indicate which will react fastest, and which slowest, toward nucleophilic addition in basic conditions.
(b)