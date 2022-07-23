Rank the reactivity: The molecule with two CF3 groups (F3C-C=O-CF3) will react fastest because it has the most electron-withdrawing substituents, making the carbonyl carbon highly electrophilic. The molecule with one CF3 group and one CH3 group (H3C-C=O-CF3) will react slower than the first but faster than the molecule with two CH3 groups (H3C-C=O-CH3), which will react slowest due to the electron-donating nature of the methyl groups.