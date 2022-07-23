Show a complete mechanism for this reaction.
Show a complete mechanism for this equilibrium established in diethyl ether with HCl gas as catalyst.
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Key Concepts
Equilibrium in Chemical Reactions
Mechanism of Acid-Catalyzed Reactions
Diethyl Ether as a Solvent
Within each set of structures, indicate which will react fastest, and which slowest, toward nucleophilic addition in basic conditions.
(c)
The nucleosides that make up DNA have heterocyclic rings linked to deoxyribose by an aminoacetal functional group. Point out the aminoacetal linkages in deoxycytidine and deoxyadenosine.
One of these reacts with dilute aqueous acid and the other does not. Give a mechanism for the one that reacts, and show why this mechanism does not work for the other one.
(b)
One of these reacts with dilute aqueous acid and the other does not. Give a mechanism for the one that reacts, and show why this mechanism does not work for the other one.
(a)
Simple aminoacetals hydrolyze quickly and easily in dilute acid. Propose a mechanism for hydrolysis of the following aminoacetal: