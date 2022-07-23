Propose a mechanism to show the individual alkylations that form this quaternary ammonium salt.
(b) When 3-bromopyridine is used in this reaction, stronger reaction conditions are required and a mixture of 3-aminopyridine and 4-aminopyridine results. Propose a mechanism to explain this curious result.
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Key Concepts
Nucleophilic Substitution
Aromaticity and Electrophilic Substitution
Regioselectivity
(a) Propose a mechanism for the reaction of 2-bromopyridine with sodium amide to give 2-aminopyridine.
We have considered nucleophilic aromatic substitution of pyridine at the 2-position and 3-position but not at the 4-position. Complete the three possible cases by showing the mechanism for the reaction of methoxide ion with 4-chloropyridine. Show how the intermediate is stabilized by delocalization of the charge onto the nitrogen atom.
Propose a mechanism for the sulfonation of pyridine, and point out why sulfonation occurs at the 3-position.
Give the products expected from the following reactions.
(a) acetyl chloride + ethylamine
(b)
(c)
Show how you would use direct alkylation to synthesize the following compounds.
(a) benzyltrimethylammonium iodide
(b) pentan-1-amine
(c) benzylamine