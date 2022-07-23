Show how the substituents containing the azo group (N=N) can facilitate both electrophilic and nucleophilic aromatic substitution.
(a)
Show how the substituents containing the azo group (N=N) can facilitate both electrophilic and nucleophilic aromatic substitution.
(a)
Reductive amination of aldehydes and ketones is a versatile method for attaching alkyl groups to amines, but the alkyl group is restricted to a 1° or 2° carbon by this method. Prof. Phil Baran of Scripps Research Institute has reported (Science, 2015, 348 (6237), 886–891) a novel way to reduce an aromatic nitro group and add the resulting amine to an alkene so that the aromatic amine is bonded to a 3° carbon—all in a continuous sequence of reactions.
For example:
Predict the products using these starting materials, all of which are reported in this paper.
(c)
(d)
Show how the substituents containing the azo group (N=N) can facilitate both electrophilic and nucleophilic aromatic substitution.
(b)
Basicity depends on availability of an electron pair to bond a proton. Correlate structural effects in these amines with their basicities.
(a) Explain this order:
Basicity depends on availability of an electron pair to bond a proton. Correlate structural effects in these amines with their basicities.
(b) Explain:
Explain why N,N,2,6-tetramethylaniline (shown) is a much stronger base than N,N-dimethylaniline.