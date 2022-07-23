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Ch. 19 - Amines
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 19 - AminesProblem 61b
Chapter 19, Problem 61b

Basicity depends on availability of an electron pair to bond a proton. Correlate structural effects in these amines with their basicities.
(b) Explain:

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1
Step 1: Analyze the structures provided. Both molecules contain an amine group (-NH₂) and a nitro group (-NO₂) attached to aromatic rings. The first structure has a methyl group (-CH₃) attached to the ring containing the nitro group, while the second structure lacks this methyl group.
Step 2: Understand the concept of basicity. Basicity depends on the availability of the lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom in the amine group to bond with a proton (H⁺). Electron-donating groups increase basicity by making the lone pair more available, while electron-withdrawing groups decrease basicity by delocalizing or withdrawing electron density.
Step 3: Examine the effect of the nitro group (-NO₂). The nitro group is an electron-withdrawing group due to its strong electronegativity and resonance effects. It decreases the electron density on the amine nitrogen, reducing its basicity.
Step 4: Consider the role of the methyl group (-CH₃) in the first structure. The methyl group is an electron-donating group via hyperconjugation and inductive effects. It slightly counteracts the electron-withdrawing effect of the nitro group, making the amine nitrogen in the first structure more basic compared to the second structure.
Step 5: Conclude that the first structure, with the methyl group, is a stronger base than the second structure because the methyl group increases the availability of the lone pair on the amine nitrogen by donating electron density.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Basicity of Amines

Basicity in amines refers to their ability to accept protons (H+) due to the presence of a lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom. The strength of an amine as a base is influenced by the availability of this lone pair, which can be affected by the surrounding structural environment, such as electron-donating or withdrawing groups.
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Reductive Amination

Inductive Effect

The inductive effect describes how the presence of electronegative atoms or groups can withdraw electron density from adjacent atoms, affecting their reactivity. In amines, electron-withdrawing groups decrease basicity by stabilizing the lone pair on nitrogen, while electron-donating groups enhance basicity by increasing electron density around the nitrogen atom.
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Understanding the Inductive Effect.

Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the repulsion between bulky groups that can impede the approach of protons to the nitrogen atom in amines. Increased steric hindrance can reduce the basicity of an amine by making it more difficult for the nitrogen to interact with protons, thus affecting its ability to act as a base.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how the substituents containing the azo group (N=N) can facilitate both electrophilic and nucleophilic aromatic substitution.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Reductive amination of aldehydes and ketones is a versatile method for attaching alkyl groups to amines, but the alkyl group is restricted to a 1° or 2° carbon by this method. Prof. Phil Baran of Scripps Research Institute has reported (Science, 2015, 348 (6237), 886–891) a novel way to reduce an aromatic nitro group and add the resulting amine to an alkene so that the aromatic amine is bonded to a 3° carbon—all in a continuous sequence of reactions.

For example:

Predict the products using these starting materials, all of which are reported in this paper.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Basicity depends on availability of an electron pair to bond a proton. Correlate structural effects in these amines with their basicities.

(a) Explain this order:

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Textbook Question

Basicity depends on availability of an electron pair to bond a proton. Correlate structural effects in these amines with their basicities.

(c) The pKb of this compound is −2.3, making it not only a stronger base than a typical aniline, but even stronger than hydroxide ion. Explain its remarkable basicity.

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Textbook Question

Show why p-nitroaniline is a much weaker base (3 pKb units weaker) than aniline.

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Textbook Question

Explain why N,N,2,6-tetramethylaniline (shown) is a much stronger base than N,N-dimethylaniline.

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