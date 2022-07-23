Textbook Question
Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.
(b) N,N-diethylhexan-2-amine
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Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.
(b) N,N-diethylhexan-2-amine
Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.
(c) cyclohexyldimethylamine
Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.
(d) N-ethylpiperidine
Predict the major products formed when the following amines undergo exhaustive methylation, treatment with Ag2O, and heating.
(e)
Predict the major products formed when the following amines undergo exhaustive methylation, treatment with Ag2O, and heating.
(a) hexan-2-amine
(b) 2-methylpiperidine
(c) N-ethylpiperidine