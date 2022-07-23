Oxidation Reactions

Oxidation reactions involve the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state by a molecule. In the context of tertiary amines reacting with peroxyacids, oxidation can lead to the formation of N-oxides, which are stable products resulting from the addition of an oxygen atom to the nitrogen. Recognizing the nature of these reactions helps in predicting the expected products when heating tertiary amines with peroxyacids.