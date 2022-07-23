Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.
(b) N,N-diethylhexan-2-amine
Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.
(b) N,N-diethylhexan-2-amine
Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.
(c) cyclohexyldimethylamine
Predict the products from the reactions of the following amines with sodium nitrite in dilute HCl.
(b) N-ethylhexan-2-amine
Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.
(a) N,N-dimethylhexan-2-amine
When the (R,R) isomer of the amine shown is treated with an excess of methyl iodide, then silver oxide, then heated, the major product is the Hofmann product.
(b) Some Zaitsev product is also formed. It has the (E) configuration. When the same amine is treated with mCPBA and heated, the Zaitsev product has the (Z) configuration. Use stereochemical drawings of the transition states to explain these observations.
When the (R,R) isomer of the amine shown is treated with an excess of methyl iodide, then silver oxide, then heated, the major product is the Hofmann product.
(a) Draw the structure of the major (Hofmann) product.