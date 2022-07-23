Nitration Mechanism

Nitration involves the introduction of a nitro group (-NO2) into an aromatic compound, typically using a mixture of concentrated nitric acid and sulfuric acid. The mechanism begins with the generation of the nitronium ion (NO2+), which acts as the electrophile. In pyridine, the position of substitution is influenced by the electron-withdrawing nature of the nitrogen, which directs the electrophile to the less hindered positions on the ring.