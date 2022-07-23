(a) Propose a mechanism for the reaction of 2-bromopyridine with sodium amide to give 2-aminopyridine.
Propose a mechanism for nitration of pyridine at the 4-position, and show why this orientation is not observed.
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Key Concepts
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
Nitration Mechanism
Ortho/Para vs. Meta Directing Effects
The proton and 13C NMR spectra of a compound of formula C4H11N are shown here. Determine the structure of this amine, and give peak assignments for all of the protons in the structure.
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Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(c) aniline, pyrrole, pyridine, piperidine
We have considered nucleophilic aromatic substitution of pyridine at the 2-position and 3-position but not at the 4-position. Complete the three possible cases by showing the mechanism for the reaction of methoxide ion with 4-chloropyridine. Show how the intermediate is stabilized by delocalization of the charge onto the nitrogen atom.
Propose a mechanism for the sulfonation of pyridine, and point out why sulfonation occurs at the 3-position.
Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(d) pyrrole, imidazole, 3-nitropyrrole