Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(b) aniline, p-methylaniline, p-nitroaniline
Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(b) aniline, p-methylaniline, p-nitroaniline
Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(c) aniline, pyrrole, pyridine, piperidine
We have considered nucleophilic aromatic substitution of pyridine at the 2-position and 3-position but not at the 4-position. Complete the three possible cases by showing the mechanism for the reaction of methoxide ion with 4-chloropyridine. Show how the intermediate is stabilized by delocalization of the charge onto the nitrogen atom.
Propose a mechanism for nitration of pyridine at the 4-position, and show why this orientation is not observed.
Propose a mechanism for the sulfonation of pyridine, and point out why sulfonation occurs at the 3-position.
Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(d) pyrrole, imidazole, 3-nitropyrrole