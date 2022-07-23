Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(b) aniline, p-methylaniline, p-nitroaniline
Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(b) aniline, p-methylaniline, p-nitroaniline
The proton and 13C NMR spectra of a compound of formula C4H11N are shown here. Determine the structure of this amine, and give peak assignments for all of the protons in the structure.
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Which of the amines listed next is resolved into enantiomers? In each case, explain why interconversion of the enantiomers does or does not take place.
(a) cis-2-methylcyclohexanamine
(b) N-ethyl-N-methylcyclohexanamine
(c) N-methylaziridine
(d) ethylmethylanilinium iodide
(e) methylethylpropylisopropylammoniumiodide
Propose a mechanism for nitration of pyridine at the 4-position, and show why this orientation is not observed.
Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing boiling points.
(a) triethylamine, di-n-propylamine, n-propyl ether
(b) ethanol, dimethylamine, dimethyl ether
(c) diethylamine, diisopropylamine, trimethylamine
Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(d) pyrrole, imidazole, 3-nitropyrrole