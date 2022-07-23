The two most general amine syntheses are the reductive amination of carbonyl compounds and the reduction of amides. Show how these techniques can be used to accomplish the following syntheses.
(b) benzaldehyde → benzylamine
The two most general amine syntheses are the reductive amination of carbonyl compounds and the reduction of amides. Show how these techniques can be used to accomplish the following syntheses.
(b) benzaldehyde → benzylamine
Several additional amine syntheses are effectively limited to making primary amines. The reduction of azides and nitro compounds and the Gabriel synthesis leave the carbon chain unchanged. Formation and reduction of a nitrile adds one carbon atom. Show how these amine syntheses can be used for the following conversions.
(c) 1-bromo-3-phenylheptane → 3-phenylheptan-1-amine
Show how you can synthesize the following tertiary amine three different ways, each using a different secondary amine and adding the final substituent by (b) acylation–reduction (3 ways).
The two most general amine syntheses are the reductive amination of carbonyl compounds and the reduction of amides. Show how these techniques can be used to accomplish the following syntheses.
(d) cyclohexanone → N-cyclohexylpyrrolidine
Show how you can synthesize the following tertiary amine three different ways, each using a different secondary amine and adding the final substituent by
(a) reductive amination (3 ways).
The two most general amine syntheses are the reductive amination of carbonyl compounds and the reduction of amides. Show how these techniques can be used to accomplish the following syntheses.
(c) pyrrolidine → N-ethylpyrrolidine