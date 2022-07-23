Reductive Amination

Reductive amination is a two-step process involving the reaction of a carbonyl compound, such as an aldehyde or ketone, with an amine to form an imine or enamine, followed by reduction to yield an amine. In the case of benzaldehyde, it reacts with ammonia or an amine to form an intermediate imine, which is then reduced to benzylamine using a reducing agent like sodium cyanoborohydride.