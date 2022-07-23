Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a)
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a)
Several additional amine syntheses are effectively limited to making primary amines. The reduction of azides and nitro compounds and the Gabriel synthesis leave the carbon chain unchanged. Formation and reduction of a nitrile adds one carbon atom. Show how these amine syntheses can be used for the following conversions.
(a) allyl bromide → allylamine
The two most general amine syntheses are the reductive amination of carbonyl compounds and the reduction of amides. Show how these techniques can be used to accomplish the following syntheses.
(a) benzoic acid → benzylamine
The two most general amine syntheses are the reductive amination of carbonyl compounds and the reduction of amides. Show how these techniques can be used to accomplish the following syntheses.
(d) cyclohexanone → N-cyclohexylpyrrolidine
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(b)
The two most general amine syntheses are the reductive amination of carbonyl compounds and the reduction of amides. Show how these techniques can be used to accomplish the following syntheses.
(c) pyrrolidine → N-ethylpyrrolidine