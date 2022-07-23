Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(c) pentanoic acid → pentan-1-amine
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Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(c) pentanoic acid → pentan-1-amine
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(b) 1-bromo-2-phenylethane → 3-phenylpropan-1-amine
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(e) (R)-2-bromobutane → (S)-butan-2-amine
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(f) (R)-2-bromobutane → (S)-2-methylbutan-1-amine
Show how to prepare the following aromatic amines by aromatic nitration, followed by reduction. You may use benzene and toluene as your aromatic starting materials.
(a) aniline
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(a) benzyl bromide → benzylamine