Textbook Question
Show how Gabriel syntheses are used to prepare the following amines.
(a) benzylamine
(b) hexan-1-amine
(c) γ-aminobutyric acid
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Show how Gabriel syntheses are used to prepare the following amines.
(a) benzylamine
(b) hexan-1-amine
(c) γ-aminobutyric acid
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(d) pentanoic acid → hexan-1-amine
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(b) 1-bromo-2-phenylethane → 3-phenylpropan-1-amine
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(e) (R)-2-bromobutane → (S)-butan-2-amine
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(f) (R)-2-bromobutane → (S)-2-methylbutan-1-amine
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(a) benzyl bromide → benzylamine