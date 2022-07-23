Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. In the case of sulfonyl chlorides, the chlorine atom acts as a leaving group, allowing nucleophiles like amines to attack the sulfonyl carbon. This reaction is fundamental in the synthesis of sulfanilamide derivatives, as it enables the formation of new bonds and the introduction of functional groups necessary for the desired antibiotic properties.