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Ch. 19 - Amines
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 19 - AminesProblem 19
Chapter 19, Problem 19

Show how you would use the same sulfonyl chloride as used in the sulfanilamide synthesis to make sulfathiazole and sulfapyridine.

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Step 1: Begin with the sulfonyl chloride used in the sulfanilamide synthesis, which is typically p-aminobenzenesulfonyl chloride (C6H4(SO2Cl)(NH2)). This compound contains both an amino group (-NH2) and a sulfonyl chloride group (-SO2Cl).
Step 2: To synthesize sulfathiazole, react the sulfonyl chloride with 2-aminothiazole. The reaction involves nucleophilic substitution where the amino group of 2-aminothiazole attacks the sulfur atom of the sulfonyl chloride, displacing the chloride ion (Cl⁻). This forms the sulfonamide bond (-SO2NH-).
Step 3: To synthesize sulfapyridine, react the sulfonyl chloride with 2-aminopyridine. Similar to the previous step, the amino group of 2-aminopyridine acts as a nucleophile and attacks the sulfur atom of the sulfonyl chloride, displacing the chloride ion and forming the sulfonamide bond (-SO2NH-).
Step 4: Ensure the reaction conditions are appropriate for nucleophilic substitution. Typically, the reaction is carried out in a polar aprotic solvent like acetone or DMF, and a base such as pyridine or triethylamine is added to neutralize the HCl byproduct.
Step 5: After the reaction, purify the products (sulfathiazole and sulfapyridine) using techniques such as recrystallization or chromatography to isolate the desired compounds and remove any impurities.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sulfonyl Chlorides

Sulfonyl chlorides are reactive compounds containing a sulfonyl group (SO2) bonded to a chlorine atom. They are commonly used in organic synthesis to introduce sulfonyl groups into various substrates. In the context of sulfanilamide synthesis, sulfonyl chlorides can react with amines to form sulfonamides, which are key components in the synthesis of antibiotics like sulfathiazole and sulfapyridine.
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Learning the mechanism of Sulfonyl Chlorides.

Sulfanilamide Derivatives

Sulfanilamide derivatives are a class of sulfonamide antibiotics that contain an amine group attached to a sulfonyl group. These compounds are synthesized by reacting sulfonyl chlorides with appropriate amines. Understanding the structure and reactivity of sulfanilamide derivatives is crucial for modifying them to create new antibiotics, such as sulfathiazole and sulfapyridine, which have specific therapeutic properties.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. In the case of sulfonyl chlorides, the chlorine atom acts as a leaving group, allowing nucleophiles like amines to attack the sulfonyl carbon. This reaction is fundamental in the synthesis of sulfanilamide derivatives, as it enables the formation of new bonds and the introduction of functional groups necessary for the desired antibiotic properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the products expected from the following reactions.

(a) acetyl chloride + ethylamine

(b)

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products formed when the following amines undergo exhaustive methylation, treatment with Ag2O, and heating.

(e)

580
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Textbook Question

Predict the major products formed when the following amines undergo exhaustive methylation, treatment with Ag2O, and heating.

(a) hexan-2-amine

(b) 2-methylpiperidine

(c) N-ethylpiperidine

1162
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Textbook Question

Show how you would use direct alkylation to synthesize the following compounds.

(a) benzyltrimethylammonium iodide 

(b) pentan-1-amine 

(c) benzylamine

882
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Textbook Question

What would happen in the synthesis of sulfanilamide if the amino group were not protected as an amide in the chlorosulfonation step?

719
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