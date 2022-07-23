Textbook Question
Give the products expected from the following reactions.
(a) acetyl chloride + ethylamine
(b)
(c)
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Give the products expected from the following reactions.
(a) acetyl chloride + ethylamine
(b)
(c)
Predict the major products formed when the following amines undergo exhaustive methylation, treatment with Ag2O, and heating.
(e)
Predict the major products formed when the following amines undergo exhaustive methylation, treatment with Ag2O, and heating.
(a) hexan-2-amine
(b) 2-methylpiperidine
(c) N-ethylpiperidine
Show how you would use direct alkylation to synthesize the following compounds.
(a) benzyltrimethylammonium iodide
(b) pentan-1-amine
(c) benzylamine
What would happen in the synthesis of sulfanilamide if the amino group were not protected as an amide in the chlorosulfonation step?