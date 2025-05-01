Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.
(a) N,N-dimethylhexan-2-amine
Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.
(a) N,N-dimethylhexan-2-amine
Show how you would use the same sulfonyl chloride as used in the sulfanilamide synthesis to make sulfathiazole and sulfapyridine.
Give the products expected from the following reactions.
(a) acetyl chloride + ethylamine
(b)
(c)
Predict the major products formed when the following amines undergo exhaustive methylation, treatment with Ag2O, and heating.
(e)
Predict the major products formed when the following amines undergo exhaustive methylation, treatment with Ag2O, and heating.
(a) hexan-2-amine
(b) 2-methylpiperidine
(c) N-ethylpiperidine
What would happen in the synthesis of sulfanilamide if the amino group were not protected as an amide in the chlorosulfonation step?