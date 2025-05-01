Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Amines
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 19 - AminesProblem 19.39i
Chapter 19, Problem 19.39i

Predict the products of the following reactions:
(i) <IMAGE of reaction>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction depicted in the image. Common types include substitution, addition, elimination, or rearrangement reactions.
Determine the functional groups present in the reactants. This will help in predicting the possible transformations.
Consider the reaction conditions such as temperature, solvent, and catalysts, as these can influence the reaction pathway and products.
Apply the appropriate reaction mechanism based on the identified reaction type and conditions. This could involve drawing out the mechanism step-by-step.
Predict the major and minor products based on the stability of intermediates and the reaction mechanism. Consider factors like regioselectivity and stereoselectivity.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Heck Reaction Mechanism

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity patterns and the types of reactions that can occur. This knowledge is essential for determining the products of organic reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for predicting the products of reactions, especially in cases where chirality or geometric isomerism is involved. Understanding stereochemical outcomes can significantly influence the properties and reactivity of organic compounds.
Recommended video:
1:38
Polymer Stereochemistry Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.

(a) N,N-dimethylhexan-2-amine

896
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would use the same sulfonyl chloride as used in the sulfanilamide synthesis to make sulfathiazole and sulfapyridine.

849
views
Textbook Question

Give the products expected from the following reactions.

(a) acetyl chloride + ethylamine

(b)

(c)

1736
views
Textbook Question

Predict the major products formed when the following amines undergo exhaustive methylation, treatment with Ag2O, and heating.

(e)

580
views
Textbook Question

Predict the major products formed when the following amines undergo exhaustive methylation, treatment with Ag2O, and heating.

(a) hexan-2-amine

(b) 2-methylpiperidine

(c) N-ethylpiperidine

1162
views
Textbook Question

What would happen in the synthesis of sulfanilamide if the amino group were not protected as an amide in the chlorosulfonation step?

719
views