Textbook Question
Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.
(f)
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Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.
(f)
Complete the following proposed acid–base reactions, and predict whether the reactants or products are favored.
(a)
(b)
In each pair of compounds, select the stronger base, and explain your choice.
(a) HOCH2CH2NH2 or CH3CH2NH2
(b) PhNH2 or PhCH2NH2
Which of the following compounds are capable of being resolved into enantiomers?
(d) 1,2,2-trimethylaziridine
(e)
(f)
Which of the following compounds are capable of being resolved into enantiomers?
(g)
(h)
In each pair of compounds, select the stronger base, and explain your choice.
(c)
(d)