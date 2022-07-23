Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions:
(a) excess NH3 + Ph–CH2CH2CH2Br →
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Predict the products of the following reactions:
(a) excess NH3 + Ph–CH2CH2CH2Br →
Which of the following compounds are capable of being resolved into enantiomers?
(a) N-ethyl-N-methylaniline
(b) 2-methylpiperidine
(c) 1-methylpiperidine
Predict the products of the following reactions:
(c)
(d)
Predict the products of the following reactions:
(e)
(f)
Which of the following compounds are capable of being resolved into enantiomers?
(d) 1,2,2-trimethylaziridine
(e)
(f)
Which of the following compounds are capable of being resolved into enantiomers?
(g)
(h)