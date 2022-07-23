Textbook Question
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds from the appropriate carboxylic acids or acid derivatives.
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Show how you would synthesize the following compounds from the appropriate carboxylic acids or acid derivatives.
Show how to synthesize the following compounds, using appropriate carboxylic acids and amines.
(a)
(b) Finish the solution for Solved Problem 20-1 by providing a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of ethyl formate.
The given was missing some important resonance forms of the intermediates shown in brackets. Complete this mechanism by drawing all the resonance forms of these intermediates. Do your resonance forms help to explain why this reaction occurs under very mild conditions (water with a tiny trace of acid)?
Show how to synthesize the following compounds, using appropriate carboxylic acids and amines.
(c)