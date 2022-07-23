Textbook Question
Show how the following ketones might be synthesized from the indicated acids, using any necessary reagents.
(a) propiophenone from propionic acid (using alkylation of the acid)
891
views
Show how the following ketones might be synthesized from the indicated acids, using any necessary reagents.
(a) propiophenone from propionic acid (using alkylation of the acid)
Show how to synthesize the following compounds, using appropriate carboxylic acids and amines.
(b)
Show how to synthesize the following compounds, using appropriate carboxylic acids and amines.
(a)
Show how to synthesize the following compounds, using appropriate carboxylic acids and amines.
(c)
Draw the following sugars using Haworth projections:
b. α-D-tagatopyranose