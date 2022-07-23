Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(b) hex-3-ene → propanoic acid
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(b) hex-3-ene → propanoic acid
Given the structure of ascorbic acid (vitamin C):
(a) Is ascorbic acid a carboxylic acid?
(b) Compare the acid strength of ascorbic acid (pKa = 4.71) with acetic acid.
Arrange each group of compounds in order of increasing acidity.
(a) phenol, ethanol, acetic acid
(b) p-toluenesulfonic acid, acetic acid, chloroacetic acid
(c) benzoic acid, o-nitrobenzoic acid, m-nitrobenzoic acid
(d) butyric acid, α-bromobutyric acid, β-bromobutyric acid
(e)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(d) hexanoic acid → hexanal
Given the structure of ascorbic acid (vitamin C):
(c) Predict which proton in ascorbic acid is the most acidic.
(d) Draw the form of ascorbic acid that is present in the body (aqueous solution, pH = 7.4)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(c) but-2-enal → but-2-enoic acid