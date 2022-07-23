Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. In the context of synthesizing trans-pent-3-enoic acid from trans-1-bromobut-2-ene, understanding how to perform elimination reactions, such as E2 or E1 mechanisms, is crucial. These reactions can help generate the necessary alkene intermediates that can be further transformed into the desired carboxylic acid.