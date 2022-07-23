Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(a) trans-1-bromobut-2-ene → trans-pent-3-enoic acid (two ways)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(a) trans-1-bromobut-2-ene → trans-pent-3-enoic acid (two ways)
Given the structure of ascorbic acid (vitamin C):
(a) Is ascorbic acid a carboxylic acid?
(b) Compare the acid strength of ascorbic acid (pKa = 4.71) with acetic acid.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(d) hexanoic acid → hexanal
Given the structure of ascorbic acid (vitamin C):
(c) Predict which proton in ascorbic acid is the most acidic.
(d) Draw the form of ascorbic acid that is present in the body (aqueous solution, pH = 7.4)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(c) but-2-enal → but-2-enoic acid
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(e)