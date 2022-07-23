Oxidation Reactions

Oxidation reactions involve the addition of oxygen or the removal of hydrogen, often leading to the formation of carboxylic acids from alkenes. In the case of hex-3-ene, ozonolysis can be employed to cleave the double bond, resulting in the formation of aldehydes or ketones, which can then be further oxidized to yield propanoic acid. Understanding the mechanisms and conditions for these oxidation reactions is vital for efficient synthesis.