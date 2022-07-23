For part (a), oct-4-yne to butanoic acid: Begin by recognizing that oct-4-yne is an alkyne, and oxidative cleavage of alkynes can yield carboxylic acids. Use a strong oxidizing agent such as potassium permanganate (KMnO₄) or ozone (O₃) followed by hydrolysis to cleave the triple bond into two carboxylic acids. The cleavage will produce two molecules of butanoic acid since the alkyne is symmetrically substituted.