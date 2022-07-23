Draw a mechanism for the reaction of propanoyl chloride with 2 moles of phenylmagnesium bromide.
Draw a mechanism for the acidic hydrolysis of the magnesium salt shown below to acetophenone.
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Key Concepts
Acidic Hydrolysis
Mechanism of Nucleophilic Attack
Role of Magnesium Salt
Show how you would add a Grignard reagent to an ester or a nitrile to synthesize
(b) heptan-4-ol.
In which step(s) of the hydride reduction of an ester does the compound undergo reduction? (Hint: Count the bonds to oxygen.)
Propose a mechanism for the reduction of octanoyl chloride by lithium aluminum hydride.
The mechanism for acidic hydrolysis of a nitrile resembles the basic hydrolysis, except that the nitrile is first protonated, activating it toward attack by a weak nucleophile (water). Under acidic conditions, the proton transfer (tautomerism) involves protonation on nitrogen followed by deprotonation on oxygen. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of benzonitrile to benzamide.
Show how you would add a Grignard reagent to an ester or a nitrile to synthesize
(a) 4-phenylheptan-4-ol.